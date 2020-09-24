Barton Village Residents: DRINKING WATER WARNING!

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

Due to the need for system maintenance/repair including but not limited closing valves and exercising hydrants in order to locate a leak there is a strong possibility that your drinking water supply may become contaminated on the way to the tap. This situation presents a significant health risk to users of the Barton Village, Inc water system. The Barton Village, Inc is issuing a Boil Water Notice for users located throughout the Village system, effective immediately.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other; potentially-harmful, bacteria may be present. When a water system is experiencing fluctuations in water pressure the possibility exists for bacteria and other harmful organisms to enter the water distribution system and contaminate your drinking water supply.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

What happened? What is being done?

This Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the water system maintenance/repair is complete and the system is able to demonstrate that the quality and quantity of the drinking water meets State and Federal drinking water standards.

We will inform you when the necessary system maintenance/repair has been completed and tests show no bacteria present in the drinking water supply. We anticipate resolving the problem within the next 24 hours.

For more information, please contact Andrew Sicard at 802-525-4747, Jefferson Tolman at (802) 535-4598 or Nate Sicard at (802) 373-9903.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.