UPDATE: Missing Barton teen returned home

On 12/11/2019 at approximately 1830 hours, Champagne returned home and is no longer considered a missing person.

MISSING: Matthew Champagne (Age 17)

Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/11/2019 at approximately 0011 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a call in reference to a 17 year old male, Matthew Champagne running away from his residence located in Barton, Vermont after being involved in a dispute with other household members.

Champagne is approximately 5’07”, 140 lbs. with brown hair and possibly wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and red sneakers.

Champagne is currently considered missing and anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 334-8881.