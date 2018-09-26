Barton struggles to deal with the homeless

by Tena Starr

BARTON — The presence of three or four homeless people in Barton, who have been panhandling, stealing, squatting in empty buildings, and harassing customers, particularly at the C&C Market, has prompted a sharp response from business owners and others, who are trying to figure out the best way to respond.

Toward that end, a half dozen people attended a Barton Village Trustees meeting recently and asked the three-member board to issue a no trespass order for village land.

