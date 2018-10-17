BARTON — The Barton Select Board, operating without Selectman Bob Croteau as has been the case since it changed its meeting time earlier this year, decided to designate Orleans Emergency Unit as the town’s ambulance service. Barton Ambulance went out of business in July.

At Tuesday’s select board meeting, 23 people, including representatives from Glover Ambulance and Orleans Emergency Unit, as well as residents, engaged in a discussion about the select board’s decision.

Lenny Zenonos, the board chair, said Orleans and Barton Village trustees made the same call. He said every town resident he has spoken with also favors having Orleans’ ambulances responding to calls, rather than Glover’s.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)