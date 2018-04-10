Barton receives grant for solid waste disposal

The town of Barton solid waste management entity has received a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to assist with household hazardous waste collection events. The funds from this grant help to offset the cost of collection, removal, and proper disposal of items that would otherwise cause air, ground, and water pollution if disposed of improperly.

The DEC defines household hazardous waste as “common household products that exhibit the characteristics (toxic, corrosive, reactive, explosive, and flammable or ignitable) of hazardous waste. As a result, these products may be harmful to human health and the environment. Many of these products are very common and are usually purchased from local hardware, automotive, and grocery stores. Because they are so common many people forget that these products can be extremely harmful to their health or the environment.

For more information on scheduled events, call the Barton Town Clerk at 525-6222 or visit bartonvermont.com. — from the Town of Barton.