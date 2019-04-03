This Week Barton mathletes headed to Math Fair at UVM Published 1 day ago - Editor - 1d ago 1 The Barton Graded School will have ten mathletes in grades one to three competing in the Vermont State Wide Math Fair competition April 6, at the University of Vermont. These students have been working hard after school all winter on varying math concepts. Their projects have a wide range of topics such as algorithms, statistics, and geometry. Pictured in the back row from, left to right, are Ava Roberts, Leah Wells, and coach/teacher Eric Matte, in the middle row are Cole Soulierre, Owen Roberts, Jackson Lafont, Brooke Wells, Morgan Breitenbach, and Mya Patenaude, and in the front row are Jonah Matte and Melanie Wells. Photo courtesy of the Barton Graded School The Barton Graded School will have ten mathletes in grades one to three competing in the Vermont State Wide Math Fair competition April 6, at the University of Vermont. These students have been working hard after school all winter on varying math concepts. Their projects have a wide range of topics such as algorithms, statistics, and geometry. Pictured in the back row from, left to right, are Ava Roberts, Leah Wells, and coach/teacher Eric Matte, in the middle row are Cole Soulierre, Owen Roberts, Jackson Lafont, Brooke Wells, Morgan Breitenbach, and Mya Patenaude, and in the front row are Jonah Matte and Melanie Wells. Photo courtesy of the Barton Graded School 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it