Barton man killed in crash is mourned

Friends and family describe 24-year-old Justin Darling, who was killed in a car crash at about 1 a.m. on Monday, July 1, as one of the most kind and caring people they knew. They say he will be sorely missed by many, for his humor, his thoughtfulness, and his steady willingness to lend a helping hand.

State Police said they found Justin Darling down a steep embankment off I91 in Sheffield, and he was dead at the scene.

