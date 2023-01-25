Barton man draws five-to-15-year sentence for rape

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Barton man who changed his plea to a rape and a felony domestic assault charge will spend at least four years, 22 months, and 131 days behind bars.

Judge Lisa Warren, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 19, suspended the remainder of the five-to-15-year sentence she imposed on Lawrence A. Dizzazo, 38, of Barton.

Mr. Dizzazo originally faced two charges of rape and two of domestic assault, but as part of the resolution of the case, the state dropped one of each.

In an affidavit supporting the original charges State Police Detective Trooper Marie Beland said on September 10, 2018……

