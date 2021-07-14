Barton man denies threatening neighbors

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Judge Gregory Rainville ordered Brent A. Bapp, 35, a Barton resident, held without bail Monday after he pled innocent to felony charges of obstruction of justice and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting.

The charges stemmed from an incident during which, police said, Mr. Bapp threatened his neighbors and brandished a weapon.

State Police Trooper Daniel Lynch’s affidavit says he was on duty Sunday when the neighbor called and said Mr. Bapp was acting in a belligerent manner toward him.

The neighbor told him several bullets were fired through his house on Saturday night from the direction of Mr. Bapp’s property, the affidavit says.

