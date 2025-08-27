Barton Hub feeds and builds community

by Fiona Bock

BARTON — For many residents of Barton, the Barton Hub is an integral resource. It is a meal site and giving pantry run and used by residents of the Northeast Kingdom. Located in the basement of the Barton Memorial Hall, the Hub is a project of Northeast Kingdom Organizing (NEKO), a community-led organization whose mission is to “advocate for economic, social, and environmental justice for the people and places of the Northeast Kingdom.”

Historically, the Barton Memorial Building served as a community center, hosting regular performances, community events and senior meals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events were paused, but the basement kitchen continued to prepare meals for delivery to area residents. In response to the 2023 floods, NEKO reopened the doors of the memorial building as a support center for households affected by flooding. The basement space was selected because community members were already familiar with its previous role as a community center.

Since then …

