Barton fire determined as arson

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, at approximately 1 pm the Barton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 33 Vigario Lane in Barton, VT. The Barton Fire Department responded to the location and observed a fire on the outside of an attached garage. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. At the time of the fire the residence was occupied by 8 children and an adult, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Barton Fire Chief EJ Rowell’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Barton and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire were considered suspicious.

Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. The investigation revealed Conrad Labor had intentionally set the fire. Conrad was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby to be processed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.