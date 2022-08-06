Barton collision results in life-threatening injuries

On 08/05/22 at approximately 3:55 p.m, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle and motorcycle crash on Church Street in Barton.

Operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Mary King (82) of Barton. Operator of vehicle #2 was identified as Dominick Brown (19) of Barton.

It was determined King was traveling south on Church Street and Brown was traveling north. King was attempting to turn left and failed to yield the right of way, causing the collision. Brown was ejected from the motorcycle and the motorcycle landed on the hood of another vehicle.

VSP report says Brown was transported transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Orleans Fire Department and Orleans EMS responded to the scene to assist. The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded as well. The crash remains under investigation.