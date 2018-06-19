This Week Barton Bakery celebrates grand opening Published 1 day ago - Editor - 1d ago 1 Barton Bakery owner Erin LaPlante (left) and baker Hayley Lewis demonstrate their considerable skills Saturday, turning out bread and pastries for customers who were lined up to the door of the little bakery. Barton Bakery, which opened six months ago, held its official open house on Friday and Saturday and was a very busy place both days. Ms. LaPlante said she’s been overwhelmed by the community support “and everyone who’s come in to try us.” The bakery is open six days a week, from 7 a.m. on weekdays, until two-ish, and from 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays. It’s currently closed on Sundays, but at some point that may change, Ms. Lewis said. The bakery also serves soup and sandwiches for lunch. The business employs three people. “We’re just doing our best to make delicious high-quality food,” Ms. Lewis said. Judging by the wait line, they’re succeeding. Ms. LaPlante said she simply wants to thank everyone for their support of the fledgling business on Main Street beside E.M. Brown and Son’s. She said they have made at least 5,000 cinnamon buns since opening. “That’s a lot,” she said. Photo by Tena Starr 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it