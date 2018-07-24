Barton ambulance suspended for now

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

BARTON — The state pulled Barton Ambulance’s license Friday, shutting down the ambulance service. However, other ambulance services, primarily Orleans and Glover, are covering and want to assure people that 911 calls will be answered swiftly and appropriately.

Calls go to Glover, which has around the clock service. Then, depending on who is closest, and can best handle that particular type of call, either Glover or Orleans goes out.

