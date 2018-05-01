Baird partially sentenced in O’Hagen case

copyright the Chronicle May 2, 2018

ST. JOHNSBURY — Keith J. Baird was brought into Caledonia County Superior Court on April 27 for what could be the next to last time. The 37-year-old Sheffield man had been scheduled to go on trial for the 2010 murder of 78-year-old Mary Pat O’Hagan in Burlington on April 30.

Judge Michael Kupersmith decided the trial should be held outside of Caledonia County because of pre-trial publicity.

