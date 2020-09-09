Back to school

Barton special education teacher Suzanne Cicale takes the temperature of children Tuesday morning, as students returned to school after a five-month absence. The restart of in-person education meant a host of new precautions, including masks for all students and teachers. In addition, each pupil had to have a bus ticket, signed by a parent to certify he or she had not shown symptoms of COVID or been exposed to the illness before being allowed on the school bus. Photo by Joseph Gresser