Back to school

Barton special education teacher Suzanne Cicale takes the temperature of children Tuesday morning, as students returned to school after a five-month absence.  The restart of in-person education meant a host of new precautions, including masks for all students and teachers.  In addition, each pupil had to have a bus ticket, signed by a parent to certify he or she had not shown symptoms of COVID or been exposed to the illness before being allowed on the school bus.   Photo by Joseph Gresser

