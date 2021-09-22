Axe women hope their sport rolls to Olympic gold

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The recently completed Orleans County Fair played host to a crew of would-be Olympians. Their sport, though, is one that was long seen as work in this part of the world, log-rolling.

Alissa Wetherbee who formed the Axe Women of Maine a dozen years ago, took time after one of the troupe’s performances to talk about what led her to start her company.

Ms. Wetherbee, who travels with her husband, Mike, the announcer for the show, and two other lumberjills, Lynette Davis and Andrea Robarg, said she started working in the woods as a girl of six or seven, helping her family bring in firewood.

