Author Peter Gould in West Glover November 17

Horse-Drawn Yogurt: Stories from Total Loss Farm is a patchwork of true stories about a young man’s life on a Vermont farm commune at the height of the back-to-the-land movement.

Author Peter Gould will present a program about his new book on Friday, November 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Glover Church. Participants can enjoy a community potluck dinner with the author after which Mr. Gould will read favorite excerpts from his book, perform some of his original music, accompanied by local musicians Jeremy Harple and Randy Williams, and answer questions in a lively discussion about the old commune days in southern Vermont.

This event is especially poignant because of the many communes in the Northeast Kingdom in the late sixties and especially in Glover. So many of those who came to Vermont back then have stayed and have become an integral part of the community. In light of the recent publication of We Are As Gods, by Kate Daloz of Glover and the Vermont State Historical Society’s celebrations and exhibits of the back-to-the-land movement, this will be a wonderful opportunity for old friends to get together and reminisce.

Admission is by donation. Mr. Gould has chosen to give the proceeds to the Historic Preservation Fund of the West Glover Church, a neighborhood icon. All are welcome. — submitted by Randy Williams and Betsy Day.