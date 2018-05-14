Auditions for Mary Poppins in Orleans

Mary Poppins is set to fly over the rooftops of London and into the Orleans Municipal Theater this August. Auditions for this musical will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, and Thursday, May 24, at the Orleans Municipal Building stage. This family musical features delightful songs from the cherished Disney film including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time.” Mary Poppins has won 44 major theater awards from around the globe.

Vermont Family Theatre (VFT) will be auditioning for all parts. This version is straight from Broadway and adult actors and teens will fill all of the roles. This is an extremely advanced summer show and VFT is looking for singers and dancers who have stage experience. To find out more about the auditions, please send an e-mail to [email protected], or visit the website at vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com. — from Vermont Family Theatre.