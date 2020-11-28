Attendees of New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg Urged to Get Tested for COVID-19

Health officials emphasize need for public to provide full information to contact tracers

BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont Department of Health is urging anyone who attended Sunday services at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on November 22 to get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is available every day with CIC Health at North Country Hospital in Newport. To register or to find other testing sites, go to healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.

Health officials learned that at least one person attended services that day while infectious with COVID-19. While everyone associated with the church who has tested positive for COVID-19 to-date has been contacted by the Health Department, contact tracers have been unable to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed.

“You may have been in contact with a person who was infectious,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “This is how outbreaks can start, and why it’s important for people to cooperate and be forthcoming when our contact tracing teams call.

Because it can take up to 14 days from the date of exposure to the virus for symptoms to show, the Health Department wants people who attended the services to take precautions now to help limit the spread of COVID-19. “Even if you are feeling well and don’t have symptoms, consider getting tested. If you do have symptoms or concerns about your health, call your primary care provider,” said Dr. Levine.

The Health Department on today reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, for a total 4,005 cases. As the state experiences a steady increase in cases, Vermonters are strongly urged to avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and avoid social gatherings with people you do not live with. Here is information about the current guidelines for gatherings.

For testing and more information about COVID-19, visit healthvermont.gov/covid19.