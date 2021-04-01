Attempted Armed Robbery at Dollar General in Troy

On 03/30/21 at approximately 9 p.m., troopers from the Derby State Police barracks were advised of an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in Troy. It was reported that a white male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. The male then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk. Troopers responded to the area in search of the suspect and were assisted in searching by members of the US Border Patrol who also deployed a K9 unit. No suspect has been apprehended at this time. A photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.