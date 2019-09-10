ATM Theft in Troy. Attempted theft at Jay Peak

On 09/09/2019 at approximately 0511 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at Boutin’s Mini Mart in the town of Troy. Investigation revealed at approximately 2330 hours on 09/08/2019, two unknown subjects forced entry into the store and stole the ATM inside the store. The subjects were seen driving a Chevrolet Silverado away from the scene with the ATM in the bed of the truck. It was later reported the same individuals attempted to take an ATM at Jay Peak Resort during the late evening/ early morning hours of 09/08 -09/09/19. The ATM remained on scene but suffered significant damage as a result. Anyone with information in regards to the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881

CASE#: 19A503596RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2019 2330 hoursINCIDENT LOCATION: Boutin’s Mini Mart, TroyVIOLATION: Burglary

