Arrest warrant issued for assault that preceded fatal St. Johnsbury shooting

JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Thursday, March 3, 2022) — As the investigation continues into Tuesday’s fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, the Vermont State Police has obtained an arrest warrant in relation to an assault that occurred prior to the shooting.

Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, is the subject of a warrant for felony aggravated assault. Judge Justin Jiron signed the warrant late Wednesday in Caledonia County criminal court and ordered Ramirez be held on $50,000 bail. Ramirez currently is in the custody of the New York State Police after he was hospitalized late Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Milan. Ramirez ultimately will be extradited to Vermont to face local charges.

According to court papers supporting the arrest warrant, Ramirez struck a woman in the head while they were inside a vehicle parked in a lot outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning. Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause that is on file with the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation into the homicide of Vincent Keithan remains active and ongoing. No charges have been filed related to the fatal shooting. Additional information is not currently available, but VSP will continue providing updates as the case proceeds.

***Update No. 5, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022***

During the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Vincent Keithan on Tuesday in St. Johnsbury, the Vermont State Police identified a Jeep Wrangler that was in the area at the time of the incident and sought to speak with the occupants. VSP alerted police agencies throughout the region to be on the lookout for that vehicle.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police located the Jeep headed south on the Taconic State Parkway near State Route 199 in the town of Milan in Columbia County. NYSP troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the operator of the Jeep failed to comply and led police on a short pursuit. Troopers used spike strips to end the pursuit, and the driver and passenger ran from the Jeep into the woods. NYSP located the men a short time later.

The passenger was uninjured and subsequently released. The Jeep’s driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. NYSP reports that the driver’s condition is stable.

The investigation by both the Vermont State Police and the New York State Police remains active. No one is currently in custody related to the homicide of Vincent Keithan. No further details are available at this time. Police will continue to provide regular updates when new information becomes available.