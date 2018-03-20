Applications available for Jay summer camp program

The Jay Focus Group will sponsor its fifth annual Summer Camp Program to send a student or students from Orleans County to summer camp for a week.

Applications and a brief description from each student must be submitted to the Jay Focus Group Summer Camp Program no later than April 25, 2018. A decision on Summer Camp Program awardees will be made by May 1, 2018.

Summer Camp choices include: Raised Jay Peak Summer Day Camp; Hazen’s Notch Summer Camp in Montgomery; Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury; Siskin Ecological Adventures/Coutts-Moriarty Summer Camp in Derby; Circus Smirkus 2018 summer camps; and Wildflowers Summer Arts Camp at the Barn on Lang Farm in Essex. The members of the Jay Focus Group realize the cost of transportation may be a burden to some families and has voted to reimburse the cost of gas to those families who provide an itemized expense form with original receipts.

A brief description from the student must accompany each application, and indicate why he or she would like to go to summer camp, the reason for selecting a specific camp, and how will this opportunity make a difference to them. For those students in kindergarten, a parent or adult guardian may scribe for the child. In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant child must be in kindergarten through grade 12 as of July 1, 2018.

Applications are available online at www.jayvt.com or through area schools. Home-schooled children are welcome to apply. Previous recipients of the Summer Camp Program are not eligible to apply in 2018. For more information, e-mail [email protected] — from Jay Focus Group.