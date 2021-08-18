Anti-CRT group meets opposition in Island Pond

by Joseph Gresser

ISLAND POND — State Senator Russ Ingalls and Ben Morley, the founder of a local parents’ group, held a second meeting Friday evening on what they say is the threat of critical race theory in local schools.

Unlike the first meeting on the topic, held in Orleans on July 8, the 50 or so people gathered at the American Legion in Island Pond included several who spoke in opposition to charges made by the main speakers.

Mr. Ingalls and Mr. Morley and those who agree with them say schools are teaching white students to be ashamed of their race because of things done to people of color in the past.

