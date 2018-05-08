Angry voters reject Westmore school budget

copyright the Chronicle May 9, 2018

WESTMORE — Angry voters turned down the Westmore School District budget by a decisive 23 to 10 margin at the district’s annual meeting on May 3. While many residents went out of the way to praise the hard work done by school board members, they expressed outrage at a nearly 29 percent jump in spending per equalized pupil, as well as their lack of influence on the budget.

