An update on Lake Region from Principal Andre Messier

A transcription of November 19, 2020 automated call from Principal Andre Messier:

Good Evening Lake Region Community

This is the voice of principal Andre Messier. The purpose of tonight’s call is to provide updated and clarifying information on the operations of school in the upcoming weeks. The short answer is that our plan is to continue with our hybrid model in the same manner that we have for this whole school year. I did have a conversation with the LR Board on Monday evening discussing the potential possibilities of having to go to full-remote in the near future given the the quarantining parameters outlined in the governor’s orders to the State and the increasing number of cases in our local area. As this week has continued, the State has provided us with clarification on their quarantining rules & guidance and how we should be enacting those rules. For us, ultimately that means that fewer people (staff & students) fall into the “required to quarantine” categories.

At this moment in time, the good news is that it looks like we will be able to navigate the staff and student absences around the Thanksgiving holiday and remain open. But I will remind everyone, that we are on a roller coaster ride and things can change very quickly often with little or no notice as today’s notice of positive cases in three of our elementary schools.