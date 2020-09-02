An old-fashioned farm with some modern day twists

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — If it weren’t for the landscape, it would have been a sight reminiscent of the Midwest — a huge combine gobbling up acres of wheat and spitting out tidy windrows of straw in its wake. But the scene unfolded on a former hayfield on a very hilly former dairy farm in Glover, one of several plots that Seth and Jeannette Johnson rented this year to grow beans and grain.

The big green machine ate up the swaying wheat — it would take just an hour and a half to harvest six acres and spit out between three and six tons of wheat kernels into the rear bin. Yields on grain in Vermont range from a half ton to a ton per acre, Mr. Johnson said, and he hadn’t yet calculated the yield on this plot.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)