This Week An early civics lesson Published 1 day ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 1d ago 1 Jackson Lafont looks bored waiting for his mother to vote Tuesday at Lake Region Union High School. Michelle Henderson told him he would feel differently when he's old enough to cast a ballot. "I bring him every time to see me vote," she said. Ms. Henderson said she hopes her impromptu civics lessons will get Jackson to the polls when he turns 18. This year the boy witnessed a lot more of his fellow citizens voting than usual. Photo by Joseph Gresser