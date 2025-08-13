All articles pass in Newport voting

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Although turn-out for Newport’s special City Meeting was light, the mayor and city council got the results they hoped for. All five of the articles intended to help Newport out of its current money woes passed. Article 1, which authorized the Newport Fire Department to spend up to an additional $75,000 on its new truck was approved by a margin of 151 to 84.By a similar margin — 151 to 83 — voters gave the nod to a bond anticipation loan of up to $3-million to pay for the east side water tower project until the city can sell the vote-approved bond to pay its costs. There was a tiny bit more resistance to Article 3,which let’s the city take out a long-term $1.8-millionloan to help deal with a deficit in the general fund. Itpassed by a margin of 146 to 87.Article 4, which allows the city to borrow $1-millionto refund a deficit in the sewer fund. The sewer systemhad been operating on cash taken from the generalfund, and that unofficial loan will now be paid back.The margin on the article was 142 in favor to 92against.The final article, which is the only one toimmediately hit taxpayers’ wallets, was the one thatcame closest to defeat. It called for the city to raise anadditional $220,000 in tax revenues to make up for anerror in how taxpayer contributions to the city financesare calculated. Voters clearly disliked seeing thisyear’s bills get hiked and agreed to the article by anarrow 121-113 margin.For around seven years, the city mistakenly actedas if money from the state reduced the amounttaxpayers were required to pay to meet city expenses.That error contributed in great measure to the city’scurrent deficit.The amount to be raised in taxes was set whenvoters approved the budget on Town Meeting Day inMarch, so technically the city could have simplyrecalculated tax bills so they accurately reflected theamount to be raised. Instead, the council decided toput the question to voters.