Albany students make moving pictures

by Matthew Wilson

ALBANY — Those who don’t know what a cranky is can apply to any student at the Albany Community School for enlightenment. The device is a decidedly low-tech contraption that embodies the idea of a moving picture.

Basically, a cranky is a box with a hole cut in front to serve as a screen. The cranky artist draws a story on a long scroll attached to a dowel at each end. For a show, the artist turns one of the dowels and the pictures move past the screen hole as the performer tells a story.

The cranky was introduced by local artist Meredith Holch, who died unexpectedly last month. Ms. Holch ran a workshop to teach Albany students how to make their own crankies shortly before she died. In her honor …

