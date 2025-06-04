Editor's Picks

Albany students make moving pictures

• Bookmarks: 5

Teacher Danielle Palace helps Rae-Joyce Barlow turn her group's cranky, one about some peculiar critters called Flower Fuglers. Photo by Matthew Wilson

by Matthew Wilson

ALBANY — Those who don’t know what a cranky is can apply to any student at the Albany Community School for enlightenment.  The device is a decidedly low-tech contraption that embodies the idea of a moving picture.

Basically, a cranky is a box with a hole cut in front to serve as a screen.  The cranky artist draws a story on a long scroll attached to a dowel at each end.  For a show, the artist turns one of the dowels and the pictures move past the screen hole as the performer tells a story.

The cranky was introduced by local artist Meredith Holch, who died unexpectedly last month.  Ms. Holch ran a workshop to teach Albany students how to make their own crankies shortly before she died.  In her honor …

to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

 

Share
5 recommended
10 views
bookmark icon