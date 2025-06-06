Akey to answer to contraband-related charges

On 5/15/25, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police arrested Lisa Akey (41) at her residence in Bradford, Vermont, in connection to the suspicious disappearance of 43-year-old Corey Crooker earlier this year. Akey was subsequently transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex located at 1270 US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT, pending an arraignment in Orange County Superior Court.

During the intake process at the detention facility, Correctional Officers located contraband on Akey’s person. The substance in Akey’s possession was later determined to be fentanyl. Akey was issued an additional citation, ordering her to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 7/14/25 at 8:30 a.m. to answer for: