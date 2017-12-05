Agency of Education renews Teacher Feature on social media

The Vermont Agency of Education is bringing back the Teacher Feature on the agency’s social media accounts.

The Teacher Feature social media campaign, originally started in 2011, is a way to spotlight Vermont teachers doing great things in their school communities. All Vermonters are encouraged to nominate educators who deserve recognition for their hard work.

To participate, contact Haley Jones at [email protected] with a paragraph describing a remarkable teacher and a photo. The submission and photo may be shared on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. — from the Vermont Agency of Education.