Adorning Eastern Avenue

If you haven’t traveled Eastern Avenue in Barton, Vermont and caught a glimpse of these beautiful bird houses scattered throughout the trees at the roadside, it is worth the trip.

Every since Ricky Blanchard, wife Kim and family of Glover started clearing their lakeside Barton piece, they’ve succeeded to provide a unique visual experience for those who pass by. Last fall a haunted forest, and this summer trees at the roadside delightfully littered with these unique fully-functional cedar birdhouses. The Blanchard family build these for sale at craft sales and vendor events.

What’s next??