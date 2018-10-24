Act 46

Area SUs face reckoning as November deadline looms

by Elizabeth Trail

With November just around the corner, Act 46, the 2015 school district merger law, is galloping toward final implementation.

“We went in and looked at 20 some-odd proposals last week,” Bill Mathis, vice-chair of the state Board of Education, said in a telephone interview earlier in the week. “We have some left to look at on October 29, and maybe a few in November.”

After the end of November when the statewide plan is finalized, the state’s decisions on Act 46 mergers will be “only appealable through the courts,” Mr. Mathis said.

He expects to start seeing papers served for lawsuits on December 1, he said.

At least 11 towns have already said they’ll sue the state if they are forced to merge. And there may be more, he said.

