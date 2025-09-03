Accused robber denies charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The third of a trio, accused of together robbing and assaulting a man in Irasburg, pled innocent to related charges in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court.

Tyler Norris, 33, of Newport was charged as a habitual offender and pled innocent to grand larceny, aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny from a person.

David Andrew McAllister, 65, of Lowell and Alyssa Lamadeleine, 31, of Orleans earlier pled innocent to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Like Mr. Norris, Mr. McAllister was charged as a habitual offender, which could greatly …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)