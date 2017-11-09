AARP Tax-Aide program seeks volunteers

Each year from early February through mid-April, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns for low to middle income taxpayers through the AARP Foundation.

AARP Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free volunteer run tax counseling and preparation service, is seeking volunteers to assist in tax preparation. Volunteers of all backgrounds are welcome; they do not need to be an AARP member or a retiree. No prior experience in tax preparation is necessary and volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Tax counselors receive free tax training and become IRS certified by passing an IRS exam. They help residents one-on-one at tax sites in Newport and Derby. Volunteers are needed for coordinating and administrative tasks as well. It’s a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, and use existing skills to help others in the community.

An information and training session is scheduled for January 8, 9, and 10, at the North Country Career Center in Newport. The session will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please e-mail Armand Lemieux at [email protected], or call him at 334-5443.

To join the AARP Tax-Aide Program, visit the website at www.aarp.org/money/taxaide/. — from AARP.