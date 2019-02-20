A southern neighbor tackles his first snowman

by Joseph Gresser

GLOVER — There was plenty of snow at Clare Dolan’s place here Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for the host of a snowman-making party it was, like the whole winter’s crop, powder and totally unsuited for packing.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)