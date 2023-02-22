A short-lived illegal entry via U.S. border in Holland, VT

VSP report:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a man’s death that occurred shortly after he crossed into Vermont from Canada and collapsed after encountering U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The death of Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, of Aguascalientes, Mexico, is not considered suspicious. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, and the cause and manner of death were listed as pending further testing, including toxicology. There were no signs of trauma.

VSP learned from the Border Patrol that agents had observed three people illegally entering the United States at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on Goodall Road in the town of Holland, Vermont. This is a violation of federal law. When Border Patrol agents responded and encountered the men, Leos Cervantes collapsed, while the other two men ran back toward Canada. Agents reported that they immediately provided first aid including CPR to Leos Cervantes. Emergency medical services were called, and Leos Cervantes was transported to North Country Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Vermont State Police was notified of the incident at 1 a.m. Monday and responded to the hospital to conduct a death investigation.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this matter remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available. VSP will provide updates as the case continues. Questions about the investigation into the border crossing should be directed to Border Patrol.