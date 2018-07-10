A rare race for sheriff shapes up

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

NEWPORT — For the first time in over a decade Orleans County residents, at least those who vote in the Republican Primary, will have a choice as to who will be their sheriff.

Two seasoned law enforcement professionals are seeking the Republican nomination for Orleans County Sheriff — incumbent Sheriff Kirk Martin and his challenger, Newport City Police Detective Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs.

The Chronicle spoke with both candidates on Sunday. The order in which their comments are listed was determined by the flip of a coin.

