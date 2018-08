Ruby and Bernard Peters of Irasburg harvested this oddly shaped Easter egg radish last week from their garden. Mrs. Peters said it has been growing since June 1. She added that her garden is abundant with many different vegetables, but this specific pick is way out of the ordinary. Above, Mrs. Peters proudly shows off her misshapen vegetable that she said she and her husband eventually plan to eat (if they haven’t already.) Photo by Briana Bocelli