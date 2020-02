Submitted by Jocelyn Lafleur

A family of racers all took home trophies at last weekend’s Fire and Ice Radar runs. Alex Roussell, age 10, was the kids class winner with 85 mph. His mother, Jocelyn Lafleur, age 35, was the women’s class winner with 88 mph. Jocelyn’s stepdad, Steve Eckel of Orleans, was the vintage class winner with 93 mph. Great photo of this racing family!