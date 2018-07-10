4th of July in Island Pond

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

Parade Marshal Tom Graves (front, left) is followed by Island Pond Legion members Emil LeMay (center) and Joe Moeykins (right) at the Independence Day parade in Island Pond Saturday. They were met with cheering and applause as they marched along the parade route. Residents and visitors were treated to many fun events over the weekend. The Val Davis Classic Rock and Classic Rewind kicked off the festivities on Friday, July 6. On Saturday, the parade was followed by a duck race, scavenger hunt and pie-eating contest. The night was capped off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Photo by David Dudley

