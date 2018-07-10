4th of July in Barton

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

As usual, the crew at Community National Bank put on a fine display for Independence Day. Their float in Barton’s Fourth of July parade had a colorful Mardi Gras theme. Pictured, from left, are Cecile Gaboriault, Jessie Fontaine, Lori Wells, and Heather Hodge. Photo by Tena Starr

