Delaney Pearson, nine-year-old in the pulling ring

by Maria Amador

WEBSTER, New Hampshire — It’s not often that nine-year-olds face off against grown-ups in any sort of competition, but an exception can be found in horse pulling across the New England states where Delaney Pearson has taken her talents. Horse pulling has long been an experience shared between Delaney, who started working with horses around age three, and her father, Josh. Her entry into the sport began as a toddler in her father’s lap, holding the reins as long as she could. She has no plans to let go anytime soon.

Back when she was a toddler, Delaney’s hands began the slow adjustment that comes with holding onto horse lines.

“It’s like anything,” her father explained. “If I were to write an essay, my fingers would cramp up because I don’t write every day. It’s no different than hanging on to lines.”

At first Delaney would only be able to go for a lap before her father took over, but her progress has been steady. This year was the first that Mr. Pearson felt she was ready to pull in a wide competition.

Now that Delaney is nine …

