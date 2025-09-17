Many rabid raccoons in Orleans County

by Joseph Gresser

Ordinarily most people think of raccoons as little masked bandits all too adept at cracking open trash cans and denning up in an unguarded attic. Not this year, though, at least not in Orleans County.

This year there has been a spate of confirmed cases of rabid raccoons in Orleans County — 24 between June and September — according to figures from the state Department of Health.

The towns that have seen the most cases, Derby and Irasburg, each recorded six. Coventry and Barton both had three, Orleans, two, and Brownington, Lowell, Glover, and Westmore, one each.

Rabies, an invariably fatal disease spread by a virus, cannot be diagnosed without examining a sample of brain tissue, so the numbers provided by the state undoubtedly omit animals that were not shot or found dead by humans.

According to Vermont Public Health Veterinarian Natalie Kwit, the virus causing the current outbreak is specific to raccoons …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)