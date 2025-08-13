Obituaries 8.13.2025

Louise Rowell Kinsey

Louise Olive Rowell Kinsey, age 98, died on August 4, 2025, at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville, where she had resided since November 2022. Louise Olive Rowell was born on October 24, 1926, in South Albany. She was the first of eight children born to Harry and Helen (Urie) Rowell.

Louise grew up on the family farm in South Albany, and she attended elementary school at the one-room schoolhouse in South Albany. She graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1943. After she graduated in 1946 from Lyndon Normal School (which later became Lyndon State College and is now part of Vermont State University) in Lyndon, she taught elementary school at the former one-room school in South Barton for the 1946-1947 school year. Louise married Frederick Kinsey Jr. in East Craftsbury on June 7, 1947, and they began their life together on a small farm (Echodale Farm) less than a mile north of the village of South Albany.

She continued to teach school as a substitute teacher, including some time at the school in South Albany, which she attended as a child, during the 1947-1948 school year. Her first child (Helen) was born in September 1948, and she then ceased employment as a teacher to devote her time to helping her husband operate their farm, and to raising a family.

In October 1952, Fred and Louise and their three (at that time) children moved to a new farm on the County Road between South Albany and West Glover. Despite losing their barn and some cows to a fire in 1954, they persisted in building and expanding their dairy farm and their family. In July 1968, facing a large debt, and with the realization that their two older sons would soon be leaving home for college, Louise and Fred made the very difficult decision to cease dairy farming.

After her older children left home to attend college, Louise began working at home to provide childcare for other families. Many children benefitted from her new career and many of the parents of those children became lifetime friends of Louise.

Louise took her responsibilities as a parent thoughtfully, and her children were fortunate to receive her consistent love and guidance. Louise’s children also benefitted immensely from her natural talents as a teacher. Louise loved reading books about a wide variety of subjects, and among other activities, she enjoyed watching the many different bird species that frequented her birdfeeder and the countryside surrounding her home. Religion was always a central part of Louise’s life and, from childhood until her death, she was a faithful member of the United Presbyterian Church in East Craftsbury. Throughout her adult life, she performed many activities in service to her church. She also tried to live her life in accordance with her religious beliefs, and most of the people who knew her would agree that her religious beliefs were practiced sincerely and sensibly.

Louise was predeceased by her parents and by her husband, Frederick Kinsey, to whom she was married for 66 years. She was also predeceased by her eldest daughter, Helen Kinsey, and her eldest son, Leland Kinsey. Another son, Nolan Kinsey, died shortly after his birth in 1955. Four of Louise’s five brothers have died: George Rowell, Morris Rowell, Hollis Rowell and Wilbur Rowell. Louise is survived by her two sisters, Eunice Rowell Kinsey (who was born on Louise’s first birthday) and Harriet Rowell Grenier, and by one of her brothers, Marvin Rowell. She is survived by three of her children: Blaine Kinsey of Montpelier and his wife, Rachel Menard, Natalie Kinsey of Albany and her husband, Tom Warnock, and Kyle Kinsey of Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, and his wife, Kristen Trahan.

Louise is also survived by Leland Kinsey’s widow, Lesley Pike Kinsey, and by Leland and Lesley’s children; Harris Kinsey, Hannah Kinsey and Desiree Kinsey, foster child Hannah Orzolek and grandchildren.

A memorial service for Louise Rowell Kinsey will be held on September 20, at 2 p.m. at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. A reception of light refreshments will follow at David Rowell’s big yellow Brassknocker Farm barn, just down the road from the church and the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to a local food shelf of one’s choice, or to Craftsbury Saplings, a community child-care center, P.O. Box 87, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Sharon Marie Choiniere

Sharon Marie Choiniere, 75, of St. Johnsbury, formerly of Newport, died on July 24, 2025, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on November 26,1949 in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Tillie Leland and the late Reynold Choiniere. She graduated in 1967 from Orleans High School and attended CCV.

Sharon worked as a personal care attendant for elderly clients. She was a member of the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and she was a member of the church worship team. Her hobbies included fishing, crafting, beading, quilling, taking photos, and memorabilia, and she loved her church.

She is survived by her mother Tillie Pierce, by her siblings: Ronald Choiniere and his wife Jeanne of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, James Choiniere of Boston, Massachusetts, Donna Marcou of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Claire Bain of Medway, Massachusetts, and Phyllis Alberici of New York. Nieces and nephews are Choiniere, Bain and Marcou families including grands and great-grands. Also, by many cousins from the Choiniere, Leland, Hackett, and Perkins families.

She was predeceased by her son Gary Williams on December 2, 2018.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 51 Alderbrook Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Gilberthe R. Dubois

Gilberthe R. Dubois, 97, formerly of Newport Center, died on August 6, 2025, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on March 21, 1928, in Newport Center, to the late Stanislas and Rose Anna Dubois.

Gilberthe worked on the family farm for many years before working for Blanche Briggs and her family for over 48 years, running the farm and taking care of the animals. She enjoyed knitting, especially for family and friends, she had a green thumb as could be seen by her many flowers and plants around her house, and she cooked at the North Troy senior meal site. She was a member of the North Troy American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies of the Parish of St. Vincent, and the Newport senior meal site.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Wednesday, August 13, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

David Baron Linck

Never a fan of mornings, David Baron Linck, 80, departed on his final one early Friday, August 8, 2025. He went to the Great Mallard with his bride of 52 years by his side, two children, and three grandchildren wishing him peace.

Dave spent his childhood at West Point, New York, the eldest of six boys, who regarded it as their personal playground/hunting ground. For one year of high school, he lived with relatives in Finland, cultivating his lifelong affinity for saunas. Dave graduated from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and earned his master’s degree at Syracuse University, in Syracuse, New York. As an undergraduate he made the papers by trying (and failing, explosively) to produce gunpowder in his fraternity house. For many summers he led canoe trips on Raquette Lake, New York, as a Linx Camp counselor, optimistically planning to find fish and blueberries for at least one day’s rations. Though he was sometimes lost, he never lost a camper.

When he “grew up” (chronologically speaking) Dave taught for decades at Sterling College in Craftsbury, joined Herrick’s Rangers to re-enact the Revolutionary War, kept bees, and was active in the Craftsbury Historical Society. He also worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which gave him an excuse to scamper through streams at his beloved West Point with his children in tow as assistants. After retiring from Sterling College, he became a devoted metal detector, always a pirate at heart.

Dave will be remembered by all his students and friends for his sense of play. He delighted in building toys — from trains, ships, swings, castles, rockets, treasure hunts, and puzzles, to an exact replica of each grandchild’s barn. Few people have had so much fun or so many interests. No one has ever put so many notes and plastic army men inside fish for their dissection classes. Other people have said “arrrrgh” and worn an eyepatch, but how many have worn two eyepatches, sailing a cannon and a chicken down the Hudson River in a homemade boat with their kids? The man had a good run.

Dave is survived by his wife, Jane; children: Jennifer and Robert; grandchildren: Stig, Posey, and Alice; and by his brothers: Alan, Dana, Walter, and Bob Linck, plus Irwin Langer. He was predeceased by his brother Jon and nephews Nathan and Sean. While the family works out details for a fall memorial, they suggest three ways to honor Dave Linck. 1. Be silly and build a pillow fort. 2. Be practical and donate to the Craftsbury Historical Society. 3. Be considerate — if you are driving too slowly and someone wants to pass you, pull over.

Brenda Bartlett Mahoney

Brenda Bartlett Mahoney died at her home in Gainesville, Florida, on July 23, 2025, at the age of 75. Brenda was born in Newport on January 17, 1950, to Dale and Margaret (Paquette) Bartlett. She graduated from the Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing at the University of Vermont in 1971 as a registered nurse. Brenda loved being a nurse and worked as a home health visiting nurse for many years. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1987 with her fiancée, James Patrick (J.P.) Mahoney, and they were married on November 12, 1988. He was the love of her life and predeceased her on February 10, 2017. When her twin nephews were born in 1998, she decided to move back to Vermont to be closer to them and her younger sister Barbara. She followed Barbara and her boys to Florida in 2016 when she and J.P. moved to Gainesville.

She was predeceased by her mother and father in 1993 and 2007, respectively. Her brother Donald G. Bartlett died on October 30, 2009. Brenda is survived by her sister Barbara B. Wing of Holland; her nephews: Mathew of Virginia, Adam of Miami, Florida, and Trevor of Orlando, Florida; as well as many cousins, and J.P.’s six brothers and their families: Michael and Eileen, Brennan and Karen, Sean and Sara, Paddy and Polly, Eamon and Jean, and Mahon Mahoney.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Barbara Wing in Holland on August 24 starting at 1 p.m. Reach out to Barbara for details. Brenda will be laid to rest next to J.P. at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington at a later date.

Donations in Brenda’s name can be made to the Vermont Visiting Nurses Association.

COMMITTALS

Gertrude Essaff

A graveside service for Gertrude Essaff will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, August 23, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Rachel Wright

Committal services for Rachel Wright will be held on Saturday, August 16, at 1 p.m. at the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.