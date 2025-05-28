Barton man denies theft charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Judge Rory Thibault set bail for Travis Dopp, 31, of Barton at $1,000 after hearing him plead innocent to an array of charges. Those included felony charges of aggravated car theft, receiving stolen property, possession of stolen property, grand larceny, and burglary into an occupied dwelling. Mr. Dopp also pled innocent to misdemeanor charges of car theft, petty larceny, driving while his license was under suspension (DLS), and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

According to Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputy David Garces’ affidavit he saw a red Subaru Impreza headed south on Route 4 in Barton on the evening of February 20. The affidavit says a check of the license plate showed it had no record. Deputy Garces said the same car fled from him on February 14.

Deputy Garces’ affidavit says he made a traffic stop on Water Street and found the driver was Mr. Dopp, whose driving license was suspended due to not paying fines.

According to Deputy Garces, Mr. Dopp said he bought the car three days before from a person he could not name…

