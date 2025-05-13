Obituaries 5.14.2025

William C. Denton

William C. Denton died on May 8, 2025, at his home in Craftsbury after a seven-year battle with amyloidosis. He was born on September 16, 1937, to the late William H. and Noma (Lowell) Denton. He was a loving husband to Priscilla (Grassette) Denton, whom he married on August 6, 1960, at St. Ignatius Church in Lowell.

For over 60 years, Bill was a passionate maple sugarmaker, deeply connected to his woods and maple trees. In 1977, he started Denton and Sons, an auto repair business that supported his family and allowed him to do what he was so good at. Bill loved making deals, whether it was selling cars or horse trading.

Bill enjoyed RVing with Priscilla, and his lifelong friends and sister Jerry Phelps and her husband, John. Together they had many trips throughout the Northeast and New York, along with a couple of cross-country trips into Alaska.

Bill is survived by his wife, Priscilla, and four children: Dwight Denton, married to Laura, of Craftsbury; Marcia Daniels, married to Tony, of Albany; Mike Denton, married to Brenda, of Craftsbury; and Claire Denton of Craftsbury. He is also survived by his brother-in-law John Phelps, sister-in-law Geraldine (Grassette) Amyot and husband, George, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Jerry (Denton) Phelps and brother-in-law Geoff Grassette.

Bill will be remembered for his love of the woods and his animals, his old Vermonter ingenuity, and the joy he found on his hilltop.

A heartfelt thank-you goes out to Orleans/Essex VNA, whose team was knowledgeable, caring, and supportive.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Annette L. Pike

Annette L. Boisvert (Menard) Pike, a resident of Newport, was born on May 18, 1929, in Kingsbury, Quebec, Canada, the first of nine daughters of Alcide and Regina (Champigny) Boisvert. She attended graded school there and the family moved to Lac-Mégantic when she was in the sixth grade. Then the family moved to Newport, and she attended Sacred Heart Graded and High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1947.

She worked as office manager at H.P. Hood and Sons for four years, then was married to Richard “Dick” Norbert Menard (deceased) and moved out of the area. Later returning, she worked at American Maple as secretary and payroll clerk. Then living in Hartford, Connecticut, she was employed at the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company, working in the trust department, handling phone contact with stockbrokers.

Returning to Vermont, Annette worked as credit manager at Montgomery Ward and later for Earl Liddell Insurance. She was then employed by Burkewitz Oil Company as general office manager for the next 14 years, followed by working for Alden Hay, and Rowell Brothers in Derby, as bookkeeper and general office manager.

For the next 25 years, Annette worked in Orleans Superior Court as deputy clerk, assuming all the duties of the court office procedures. She enjoyed her work with co-workers, working with judges and attorneys, as well as dealing with the public. She also served at Orleans County Treasurer for 13 years.

On June 1, 1974, Annette and Woodrow “Woodie” Pike were married, bringing another family to fulfill her life. They enjoyed boating on Lake Memphremagog, traveling to distant countries, and having backyard cookouts with their families and friends.

Annette enjoyed singing, playing piano, tending her flowers, feeding backyard birds, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and most of all, visiting her family and friends, celebrating birthdays and feasts with her family. She was happy helping others and enjoyed making their lives more worthwhile. She was an active member of St. Mary’s parish and belonged to the Daughters of Isabella. She sang in the choir at St. Mary’s for almost 80 years and received a special recognition from Pope Paul II for her many years of service.

She is survived by her children: Patricia “Patty” Williams of Newport, Nancy “Dinah” Menard of Houston, Texas, Richard “Rick” Menard and his wife, Carmen, of St. Johnsbury, and one grandson: James “J.D.” Williams and his wife, Summer, of Miami, Florida. Also surviving are step-children: Steven (Linda) Pike of Swanton, Andrew “Andy” Pike of Newport, Sharon Pike of Ocala, Florida, and one special former stepson-in-law Tim Ingalls of Newport. Surviving step-grandchildren are Sean Donovan (Tanya), Randy Pike (Clare), Chris Pike (Priscilla), Rebekah Miura (Reagan), step-great-grandchildren: Shelby, Jackson, Taylor, Simon, Madeline, Oliver, Maelle, Alistair, Elliott Pike, and Brayden Donovan, as well as three step-great-great-grandchildren: Oaklee, Oswin, and Cohen.

She is also survived by her sisters: Noella Buschbaum of Alstead, New Hampshire, Angele Larson of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Alice Brown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Susan Crossland of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, Jeanne Boisvert of Pittsburgh, Gail Lontine (Rocky) of Newport, and several step-nieces, -nephews and -cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Pike, her sisters: Simone Felty and Anita Pizza, stepson William “Billy” Pike, in-laws: Alexander and Avis Harper, Stewart and Lucie Anderson, Richard “Dick” and Elizabeth “Libby” Dudley, and brothers-in-law: Jack Pizza, Charles Buschbaum, Dave Larson, Arthur Crossland, Philip Warren, Gordon Brown, and step-granddaughter Kimberly “Kimmy” Pike.

Calling hours for Annette will be on Monday, May 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Michaud Memorial Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830, where she received the best-ever imaginable loving and tender care in her last season of life. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Margaret “Maggie” Provoncha

Margaret “Maggie” Provoncha, 86, of Newport, died on April 28, 2025, in Glover with her family by her side. She was born April 29, 1938, in Fitchburg, Quebec, Canada, to Melton and Merle (Greenwood) Heath. She married Victor Provoncha, who survives her.

Margaret and Victor owned a cleaning service for over 20 years called Pioneer Maintenance Complete Home and Commercial Cleaning Service. Maggie also worked for many years as a teacher’s aide with the children at Brownington Central School. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, and gardening, especially tending to her roses. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Newport.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Provoncha, of Newport, and her son Barry Provoncha and his partner, Jene.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son Randy, daughters: Cindy and Holly Provoncha, and by her sisters: Barbara and Sadie.

Services will be held on Sunday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Newport Kingdom Hall, also on Zoom. A luncheon will follow at the Coventry Town Hall.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 389 Citizens Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Graydon Stevens

Graydon Barron Stevens died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2024, in Burlington, at the age of 72.

Born on March 27, 1952, in Barton, Graydon was the beloved son of Bruce and Priscilla Stevens. Graydon spent the early years of his life on his family farm in West Glover. At the age of 10, his family moved to a house that had several rental cabins, known as Mack’s Cottages, on Lake Salem in Derby. These formative years, surrounded by Vermont’s natural beauty, shaped his love for the outdoors and close-knit community living.

Graydon attended graded school in Barton and went on to graduate from North Country Union High School in Newport in 1970. During his high school years, he participated in theater, excelled as a soccer and basketball player, and showcased his passion for music by forming a party band with his classmates. This early musical endeavor led him to a lifelong journey as a folk musician, performing and organizing events such as the Cabin Fever Folk Festival that brought people together through the power of music.

In the mid-1980s and early 1990s, Graydon was a chimney sweep, operating a business called Soot n’ Cinder Chimney Sweeps. He grew the business to service about 1,600 properties per year in Chittenden and Addison counties. He will always be remembered as a championship horseshoe player, and for creating the political bumper sticker, “Moonlight in Vermont OR STARVE.”

In the mid-1990s, Graydon founded a business called Adventure Guides of Vermont, Incorporated, which served as a precursor to the nonprofit organization Vermont Outdoor Guide Association (VOGA). In 2001, he launched Vermont Outdoors Woman and Doe Camp. Graydon served as the executive director of these initiatives for the remainder of his life, passionately championing their impact. His efforts advocated for outdoor professionals and enhanced access to Vermont’s natural resources, bolstering the state’s image as a premier destination for outdoor adventure and skill development. In 2019, Graydon collaborated with Senator John Rodgers to establish September as River Cleanup Month in Vermont. Additionally, Graydon stepped up to help ensure the Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Derby would continue when its existence was threatened in 1997. He served for many years as a volunteer on the board of its parent organization, Lake Champlain International, helping to guarantee that its mission of protecting fisheries and water quality continues to this day. Graydon also contributed his expertise as a board member of the Vermont Trails and Greenways Council.

Graydon was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the land and enjoyed teaching others to appreciate Vermont’s natural resources and wildlife. His tender heart was evident in his rescue and raising of wolf dogs. He was a founding father of the Vermont Traditions Coalition and the Champion Lands Leaseholders Association, which was the voice for thousands of Vermonters who protect the traditional values of hunting, fishing, recreation, farming, and timber harvesting, to name a few.

Graydon’s life was a tapestry woven with music, cooking, and a deep connection to his Vermont roots. He worked tirelessly with tact, diplomacy, and curiosity to promote the enjoyment of the great outdoors, with respect for both the environment and the individual. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his talent for bringing people together, and his unwavering love for his family, friends, and community. Graydon was a man who was not driven by money, but rather, by principle.

He was predeceased by his parents: Bruce Larrabee Stevens and Priscilla Barron Stevens; stepfather Ernest Mack; aunt Ruth Barron; and beloved nephew Taylor Stevens McLaughlin. He is survived by those who knew and loved him, including his brother Larry Bruce Stevens; sisters: Rowena Stevens Drown and Carley Stevens-McLaughlin; nieces and nephews: Eric Stevens, Tinah Stevens, Rhonda Coates, Jarrett Drown, Jamie Drown, Cassandra Townshend and Calista Corley; lifelong best friend Frank Stanley; and many others.

A celebration of Graydon’s life will be held to honor his legacy on Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Lodge, 213 Jackson Lodge Road, Canaan, Vermont 05903. For more information on the event, go here: shorturl.at/kYeiQ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vermont Traditions Coalition, P.O. Box 323, Williamstown, Vermont 05679.

Mary Jane Taylor

Mary Jane Taylor, 81, of Orleans, died peacefully on November 12, 2024. She was born on November 16, 1942, in Newport, to the late Bernard Douglas and Lettie (Long) Douglas. On September 15, 1959, she married Harry Taylor and they had five children.

Mary enjoyed knitting blankets, sweaters, and mittens. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together, as well as crossword puzzles.

Mary is survived by her children: Rosemarie Fletcher of Orleans, Susan Taylor of Massachusetts, Stacy Taylor and Wendy Taylor. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Roderic Douglas of Milton, and her sister Jean Pelletier of New Hampshire.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Harry Taylor, son Rickie Taylor, her parents, Bernard and Lettie Douglas, and by her sister Carolyn Hall.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 24, at the East Charleston Cemetery following a luncheon at the Plymouth Congregational Church, East Charleston.

Harriet Trottier

Harriet Blanche Trottier, 96, of Barton, died on May 4, 2025, in Newport. She was born on November 21, 1928, in Lowell, to the late Louis and Alma (Bouffard) Cotnoir.

Harriet worked many jobs throughout her lifetime, her most recent working for the food and beverage department at Jay Peak Ski Resort. In her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, doing puzzles, word searches, knitting, tending to her flowers, and playing bingo. She was a great cook. She volunteered at the Little Red Schoolhouse for several years with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, until her “retirement from preschool” at 90. She also was very family oriented. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Community Circle, and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Nancy Trottier and her partner, Denise Grahn, and Cheryl Ward and her husband, Jeffrey; grandchildren: Tara Morse and her husband, Jeffrey, Megan Grenier and her husband, Brent, and Trevor Trottier and his partner, Kendall Middleton; great-grandchildren: Hailey Morse and her partner, Jonas Philhower, Brady Morse, Morgan Grenier, Emerson Grenier, and Isabella Trottier; great-great-grandchildren: Millie Trottier and Harper Grace Philhower; special family friend Colleen Mayhew, as well as Jeannette Royer.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Trottier, and sister Lorette Touchton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Harriet’s name may be made to Make A Wish of Vermont, 6655 Shelburne Road, Suite 300, Shelburne, Vermont 05482. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Committals

Lillian Conley

Committal services for Lillian Conley, who died on December 1, 2024, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

James Conley

A graveside service for James Conley, who died on February 13, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans. A luncheon will follow at the Irasburg Town Hall.

Francis Allard

Funeral services for Francis Allard, who died on January 11, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Island Pond American Legion.