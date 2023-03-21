VSP report stolen snowmobile from Walt’s Sales & Service in Derby

On Monday, March 20, 2023, a report was received from Walt’s Sales and Service on US Route 5 in Derby that a customer’s snowmobile had been stolen at approximately 0108 hours on 03/19/2023. Investigation revealed a red 2022 Lynx Rave 850 bearing VT registration 2373H was stolen from the customers trailer parked in their lot. The engine of the snowmobile has manufacturer serial number MC019113.

A photo of suspect vehicle is below. A small vehicle was seen on security video driving from the Beebe Road to US Route 5 and individuals were seen accessing the trailers on the property at approximately 12:20 a.m.. A different larger vehicle returned at 1:08 a.m. hours and an individual exited the vehicle, removed the snowmobile from the trailer, then drove it from the scene east on the VAST trail adjacent to Walt’s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).